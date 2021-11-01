From Kourtney Kardashian to George Clooney, THESE celebs swore off marriage until they found the one

5 / 6

George Clooney

Back in 2006, Clooney had no plans for marriage, not planning on ever marrying again when he was crowned After being named as the Sexiest Man Alive by People, he told the magazine: "Marriage? Who knows? I've been married. It's not something I'm looking out for. Things could always change, but it's not a consideration right now. The truth is I'm really happy. The things that are a drag in my life are so outweighed by the things that are great. I have families that I spend my days with, and friends I spend my days with, and people I care very much about. I get to do what almost no one gets to do. My life's really good." He seemed to have turned a corner after he met his now-wife Amal in 2013! The duo shares twins now!

Photo Credit : Getty Images, people magazine