From Kourtney Kardashian to George Clooney, THESE celebs swore off marriage until they found the one

While marrying young is more of a trend in Hollywood at the moment, there were many stars that didn’t believe in the institution of marriage, before the right one came along. From Cameron Diaz to Kourtney Kardashian (who recently got engaged to Travis Barker and seems happier than ever), had all swore off marriage but things changed! Today, we’re looking at a list of celebs who swore off of marriage and their lovely partners who changed their minds!
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Charlie’s Angels alum Diaz has, in the past, been vocal both about not wanting kids and not getting married. Back in 2011, she spoke to Maxim and said: "I think we have to make our own rules. I don't think we should live our lives in relationships based off old traditions that don't suit our world any longer.” But in 2015, the star ended up marrying Benji Madden and now even shares a child with him!
Photo Credit : Getty Images, Maxim
The oldest Kardashian sister took a hard pass on marriage after her on-again-off-again relationship with Scott Disick. Back in 2012, she told Jimmy Kimmel "First of all, I have realized that I have major commitment problems. I'm really claustrophobic, and all my issues—and I have a lot of them—they all stem from this thing. I can't commit to anything," she said candidly. Just last week, the star got proposed to by boyfriend and longtime neighbour Travis Barker and they are happily engaged.
Photo Credit : Getty Images, Late Night with Jimmy Kimmel
The star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and insisted she won't marry her boyfriend until gay marriage becomes legal in all 50 states. "The idea of having a celebration that can't be fully shared among all the people in my life and all the people that we love just doesn't really feel like a celebration at all," she said in 2013. However, that following June, the Supreme Court reached a landmark decision that legalized same-sex marriage in all 50 states! Lena is happily married today!
Photo Credit : Getty Images, The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Back in 2006, Clooney had no plans for marriage, not planning on ever marrying again when he was crowned After being named as the Sexiest Man Alive by People, he told the magazine: "Marriage? Who knows? I've been married. It's not something I'm looking out for. Things could always change, but it's not a consideration right now. The truth is I'm really happy. The things that are a drag in my life are so outweighed by the things that are great. I have families that I spend my days with, and friends I spend my days with, and people I care very much about. I get to do what almost no one gets to do. My life's really good." He seemed to have turned a corner after he met his now-wife Amal in 2013! The duo shares twins now!
Photo Credit : Getty Images, people magazine
The couple said they wouldn't get married until same-sex marriage was legal in California! Luckily, the couple got married in 2013, after the US Supreme Court made gay marriages legal. Shepard even Tweeted to the victory and wrote: "Let's bring my big, gay marriage to [Kristen] to Life!!!".
Photo Credit : Twitter, Getty Images