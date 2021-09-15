MET Gala 2021: 6 iconic PHOTOS which prove celebrities had the time of their lives at the ceremony

1 / 6

ICONIC photos from the ICONIC event

The MET Gala 2021 was a star-studded event and celebrities from all over the world came together to flaunt their impeccable outfits. This year, the theme for the event was America: A Lexicon for Fashion and it has been interesting to witness what each celebrity came up with. While some of them channeled looks from old actresses, others simply went out-of-the-box to prove that they didn't come unprepared at the biggest fashion event. Celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Normani, among others were present at the event. For some, this was their debut appearance at a MET Gala including Blackpink's Roseanne Park, Timothee Chalamet, and Emma Chamberlain, among others. This year also witnessed some iconic looks from Lil Nas X, Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, and Maisie Williams. The show also witnessed some amazing moments when old friends reunited, or family members were snapped together. Couples took the center stage to share their love including lovebirds Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, and Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber. To mark the iconic festival, we have curated a gallery with some gorgeous pictures from the event that speak volumes about how exceptional MET Gala was this year:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES