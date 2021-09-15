MET Gala 2021: 6 iconic PHOTOS which prove celebrities had the time of their lives at the ceremony

The MET Gala 2021 was a star-studded event and celebrities from all over the world came together to flaunt their impeccable outfits. This year, the theme for the event was America: A Lexicon for Fashion and it has been interesting to witness what each celebrity came up with. While some of them channeled looks from old actresses, others simply went out-of-the-box to prove that they didn't come unprepared at the biggest fashion event.
Celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Normani, among others were present at the event. For some, this was their debut appearance at a MET Gala including Blackpink's Roseanne Park, Timothee Chalamet, and Emma Chamberlain, among others. This year also witnessed some iconic looks from Lil Nas X, Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, and Maisie Williams. The show also witnessed some amazing moments when old friends reunited, or family members were snapped together. Couples took the center stage to share their love including lovebirds Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, and Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber.
To mark the iconic festival, we have curated a gallery with some gorgeous pictures from the event that speak volumes about how exceptional MET Gala was this year:
Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were all lovey-dovey with each other as the two walked down the red carpet hand in hand. Nicola looked superb in her pink gown, and Brooklyn was too handsome in his tux!
This adorable moment between supermodels Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid shows how much they love and respect each other. Kendall and Gigi have always been the iconic besties, and here's a proof!
Lovebirds Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were a powerful couple at the MET Gala. Both of them rocked their unique outfits and complemented each other too well. Also, a fun fact for Justin-Hailey fans, they were celebrating their 3-year anniversary during their appearance at the event.
Sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian dressed the polar opposite of each other yet looked iconic in every picture that the two of them clicked together! In this picture, Kendall seems to be confused with Kim's looks, and the two are supposedly having a hearty chat.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were late to the party but stunned the audience with their iconic attires. Later, A$AP Rocky revealed his actual outfit which comprised a tux, but Ri Ri was seen wearing this exact outfit throughout her red carpet walk.