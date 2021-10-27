7 Times we were bowled over by ‘Dali and Cocky Prince’ star Kim Min Jae’s smile

1 / 7

Kim Min Jae

Kim Min Jae, is a South Korean actor, dancer and rapper. Yes, you read that right, the sweet-looking, adorable Kim Min Jae is pro at spitting bars and takes to moving to the beats with precise choreography apart from reaching high on the rising Korean actors list. Known for his roles in dramas like ‘Do You Like Brahms?’ where he took on his first lead role as a pianist and excelled it if we might add, Kim Min Jae was once an idol trainee, one of the first, at CJ E&M. He also appeared on the popular rap show ‘Show Me the Money 4’. Kim Min Jae also continues to pursue singing after turning to acting, by doing OSTs of the shows he features on. Some of his other roles include ‘Dr. Romantic’, which earned him a New Star award, making him reprise it in the 2nd season of the show as well as more interesting characters in ‘Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency’ and ‘Tempted’. Today, we take a look at his killer eye smile that lights up his face every time he walks.

Photo Credit : News1