PHOTOS: 6 times ‘Business Proposal’ star Kim Min Kyu’s dimples made us blush

Kim Min Kyu

Beginning his acting career in 2013 with a minor role in ‘Monster’, Kim Min Kyu is a South Korean actor who is widely loved for his roles in various projects. The actor has had notable roles in series like ‘Signal’ (2016), ‘Because This Is My First Life’ (2017), ‘The Rich Son’ (2018), ‘Perfume’ (2019), and more. Kim Min Kyu gained love and recognition with his first leading role as Lee Kyung, the King of Joseon, in the historical drama ‘Queen: Love and War’ (2019-2020). More recently, the actor appeared in ‘So I Married the Anti-Fan’ in April 2021, and took on a role in the JTBC series ‘Snowdrop’ later in the same year. Presently, Kim Min Kyu is starring in SBS’ series ‘Business Proposal’. His portrayal of Cha Sung Hoon in the drama is gaining him a fresh wave of adoring fans, and rightfully so! While we await this weekend’s episodes of ‘Business Proposal’, we’ve put together some of our favourite photos of the star.

Photo Credit : News1