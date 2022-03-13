PHOTOS: 6 selfies taken by the ‘Angel’s Last Mission’ star Kim Myung Soo

1 / 6

Let's take a glance at the various looks owned by the dashing actor/idol Kim Myung Soo

Kim Myungsoo was born on March 13, 1992, in Seoul, South Korea. He was selected as the first member of idol group Infinite. He made his debut as a vocalist of the boy group in June 2010. In 2011, he made his acting debut in Japanese drama ‘Jiu Keishicho Tokushuhan Sousagakari’, which aired on TV Asahi in July. In 2012, he was cast in tvN's romance comedy series ‘Flower Band’, as a guitarist of a rock group. He was also cast in MBC's sitcom ‘What's The Deal, Mom?’ In 2014, he was cast in supporting roles in MBC's ‘Cunning Single Lady’ and SBS's ‘My Lovely Girl’. With bandmates Sungyeol and Sungjong he comprised the subgroup Infinite F, which released a single album, ‘Koi No Sign’, in Japan on November 19, 2014, and a Korean album, ‘Love Sign’, in December 2014. In 2015, he was cast in his first film ‘Mister Shark’, about a boy who befriends a shark. In 2016, L was cast in the Korean-Chinese web drama ‘My Catman’. He also starred in the drama special ‘The Day After We Broke Up’, which was his first lead role. In 2019, L starred in the fantasy romance drama ‘Angel's Last Mission: Love’. In August 2019, L left Woollim. In 2020, L is set to star in the fantasy romance drama ‘Welcome’ as a cat who turns into a human male. In December 2020, L starred in the historical comedy ‘Royal Secret Agent’. On February 22, 2021, L enlisted for his mandatory military service as a member of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps. Before his enlistment, he released his debut single album ‘Memory’ on February 3. He also held an online fan meeting on February 20. While serving his military enlistment, it was announced on September 25, 2021 that L will make his musical theater debut in the military musical ‘Meisa's Song’ alongside EXO's Chanyeol, B.A.P.'s Daehyun and actor Moon Yong Suk.

