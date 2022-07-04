PHOTOS: 6 selfies of ‘Business Proposal’ star Kim Sejeong that displayed her glowing beauty

1 / 6

Let's take a look at some gorgeous looks adorned by the actress, Kim Sejeong

Kim Sejeong, known mononymously as Sejeong, is a South Korean singer and actress. She finished second in Mnet's girl group survival show ‘Produce 101’, becoming a member of the project girl group I.O.I. She was also a member of Jellyfish Entertainment's girl group Gugudan. She is currently active as a solo artist and actress, best known for her lead roles in the television series ‘School 2017’ (2017) and more. In 2019, Kim went on to take her second leading role in the mystery romantic-comedy drama ‘I Wanna Hear Your Song’ where she played a timpanist who lost her memories due to traumatic events. She would later win the K-Drama Hallyu Star Award at the 2019 KBS Drama Awards for the role. After a year of hiatus as a singer and three years since her solo debut song, Kim released the single ‘Tunnel’ in collaboration with Dingo Music on December 2, 2019, followed by her first self-written and composed extended play titled ‘Plant’. On July 15, 2020, she was confirmed to star in the fantasy thriller drama ‘The Uncanny Counter’, where she played the role of Do Ha Na. Before filming the drama, Kim Sejeong together with her co-stars trained in an action school to prepare for their respective roles. The drama went on to become the highest-rated OCN series of all time, its immense popularity also led to a renewal for season 2.

Photo Credit : Instagram