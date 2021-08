1 / 6

Elegant Queen

Kim Sejeong is a super talented actress, singer and songwriter under Jellyfish Entertainment. The 25-year-old (International age) singer debuted as a member of the girl group I.O.I and is a former member of the group Gugudan. In July 2017, the beauty took her first big step in her acting career taking the lead role in the drama School 2017. The drama did exceptionally well in South Korea as well as internationally. Kim Sejeong also released the OST ‘If Only’ for Lee Min Ho and Jun Ji Hyun starring drama ‘Legends of the Blue Sea’. The singer is well known for her exceptional vocals and cute visuals that can take away the hearts of all her fans. To celebrate her twenty-fifth birthday on August 28, here are a few of the many times Kim Sejeong won everyone’s love with her impeccable smile.

Photo Credit : News1