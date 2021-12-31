PHOTOS: 6 times 'The Uncanny Counter' star Kim Sejeong proved she is sunshine in human form

1 / 6

Snow Girl!

If Sunshine was a human, it would definitely be idol turned actress Kim Sejeong! She was a contestant on the Mnet survival show Produce 101 and subsequently debuted as a member of the project girl group I.O.I. Shen then joined the eight-member girl group Gugudan. Following the group's disbandment, she has shifted her focus entirely on releasing her solo music and acting. She made a special appearance in 'The Sound Of Your Heart' and got a lead role the following year in the drama 'School 2017' opposite Kim Jung Hyun. She has starred in the critically acclaimed 'The Uncanny Counter' and the upcoming 'The Office Blind Date' opposite Ahn Hyo Seop. Kim Sejeong is known for her cute features and her lovely boxy smile that can light up a room in an instant. Take a look at some of her best pictures from all her past appearances.

Photo Credit : News1