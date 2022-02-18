5 times Aly Goni showed he is the sweetest and doting ‘mamu’

Aly Goni is among the most popular actors in the television industry. He has been part of numerous shows but his role was highlighted in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, in which he was one of the finalists. The actor is basically from Jammu but presently, he is living in Mumbai. Whenever he gets time from work, he goes to Jammu to spend time with his little nieces and nephews. He is very fond of kids and often shares pictures with them on his social media. In this picture, he has a big smile on his face as he is surrounded by kids. He captioned, “Sukoon mila #MissMyMunchkins”.
Photo Credit : Aly Goni instagram
In the picture, he is seen holding his adorable niece as he wishes her for the first birthday, “Happy first birthday my lil princess daneen you r the mosttt beautiful and precious gift for us from Allah I love u so much”.
In the picture, he is playing around with his nephew, as he captioned, “My baby Ibrahim Maamu ki jaan #getWellSoon”
Here, Aly is seen holding all the three little kids as he captioned, “Happy birthday to my babies my life @the_miracle_munchkins 2nd aug is my favourite date and always will be.. Mamu ki jaan”
Here, he is holding his adorable little niece as they look towards the camera. He added a funny caption, “When u r on diet aur koi pizza order karde #alygoni #daneen”