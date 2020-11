1 / 8

Kim Seon-ho's charming selcas

If there's one tvN drama that many are talking about right now, then that's Start-Up. It stars Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho and Kang Han-na as the main leads. Each character is creating buzz for multiple reasons. Talking about Kim Seon-ho, in particular, he plays the role of Han Ji-pyeong, a team leader at SH Venture Capital. Well, it's only been a few episodes and fans are crushing hard on Kim Seon-ho. And why not? Kim Seon-ho's charming personality and dimpled smile is enough to melt everyone's hearts. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming episodes. Kim Seon-ho has been a part of many variety shows and Television dramas, including Good Manager, Two Cops, You Drive Me Crazy, 100 Days My Prince, Welcome to Waikiki 2 and more. Apart from Start-Up, he is also starring in 2 Days & 1 Night. On the personal side, Kim Seon-ho enjoys great fan following. He is active on social media and keeps fans and followers updated about his life. As he continues to win hearts, here are his charming selcas that will steal your heart.

Photo Credit : Kim Seon Ho Instagram