Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Kim Seon Ho
/
Kim Seon Ho: Did you know the actor's nickname is Paper Doll? A look at unknown FACTS about the Start Up star

Kim Seon Ho: Did you know the actor's nickname is Paper Doll? A look at unknown FACTS about the Start Up star

Kim Seon-ho is one of the most talked about celebrities right now. As he continues to win hearts, take a look at his interesting facts.
11325 reads Mumbai Updated: December 12, 2020 03:38 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Interesting things to know about Kim Seon Ho

    Interesting things to know about Kim Seon Ho

    Kim Seon-ho is creating buzz everyday for multiple reasons. If you have watched Start-Up, then we are guessing that you have already fallen in love with Kim Seon-ho, who played the role of Han Ji-Pyeong. Though Seo Dal-mi (Suzy) chose Nam Do-san (Nam Joo Hyuk) over Han Ji-pyeong, Kim Seon-ho clearly won many hearts with his incredible performance in this tvN drama. Fans can't get over how adorable he looks when he smiles and flashes his dimples. We don't blame him at all! Given his excellent performance in Start-Up, fans are hoping that he will get many great opportunities in the future because he deserves it. Before capturing viewers' hearts as Han Ji-pyeong, Kim Seon-ho starred in many shows. The charming actor began his career by performing in stage plays and made his TV debut with Good Manager. He later went on to star in Strongest Deliveryman, Two Cops, 100 Days My Prince, and Welcome to Waikiki 2. For the uninitiated, he currently stars in the popular variety show 2 Days & 1 Night. Having said that, here are few interesting facts about everyone's latest crush 'Kim Seon-ho'.

    Photo Credit : Kim Seon Ho Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    He was an introvert

    He was an introvert

    In an interview with Maire Claire, Kim Seon-ho revealed that he wasn't as confident as he is now. He was an introvert and would get nervous when he had to act something out during the class. He revealed that he would always volunteer to go first as he would feel nervous at the thought of watching how others would do it.

    Photo Credit : Kim Seon Ho Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    He once lied about how he got his dimples

    He once lied about how he got his dimples

    Surprised? In an interview with W Korea, Kim Seon-ho revealed that he used to get teased by people for having fair skin and dimples. So when his female classmate asked him how he got those dimples, he told her that he gave himself those dimples by placing hot peas on his cheeks. The girl went home and tried Kim Seon-ho's method and some time later, her mom came to his house.

    Photo Credit : Kim Seon Ho Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    He enjoys living in the moment

    He enjoys living in the moment

    In an interview with Elle, he shared how people can't concentrate on the present because they are worried about the future. In his case, he enjoys living in the moment.

    Photo Credit : Kim Seon Ho Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    His nicknames

    His nicknames

    His nicknames are 'Paper Doll' and 'Dimple Prince'. Paper Doll because of his doll like dancing skills.

    Photo Credit : Kim Seon Ho Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    He was 32 years old when he first rode an airplane

    He was 32 years old when he first rode an airplane

    In an interview with Maire Claire, Kim Seon-ho revealed that he found travelling an unfamiliar concept and it was not until he was 32 years old that he first rode an airplane. "That was also because I could not help it, since it was a close family occasion. It was through "Chief Kim's" reward vacation that I first learned the appeal of travelling," he added.

    Photo Credit : Kim Seon Ho Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Post Start-Up, his Instagram followers increased

    Post Start-Up, his Instagram followers increased

    There's no doubt that he won hearts with the portrayal of Han Ji-pyeong in Start-Up. Once the drama started creating buzz and people started loving him as Han Ji-pyeong, his Instagram followers increased. The actor is very active on social media. He often shares his cute and handsome photos.

    Photo Credit : Kim Seon Ho Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    His Ideal type

    His Ideal type

    Talking about his Ideal type, Kim Seon-ho shared that he wants someone who is as humorous as he is. He also believes communication is very important.

    Photo Credit : Kim Seon Ho Instagram