Kim Seon Ho: Did you know the actor's nickname is Paper Doll? A look at unknown FACTS about the Start Up star

Interesting things to know about Kim Seon Ho

Kim Seon-ho is creating buzz everyday for multiple reasons. If you have watched Start-Up, then we are guessing that you have already fallen in love with Kim Seon-ho, who played the role of Han Ji-Pyeong. Though Seo Dal-mi (Suzy) chose Nam Do-san (Nam Joo Hyuk) over Han Ji-pyeong, Kim Seon-ho clearly won many hearts with his incredible performance in this tvN drama. Fans can't get over how adorable he looks when he smiles and flashes his dimples. We don't blame him at all! Given his excellent performance in Start-Up, fans are hoping that he will get many great opportunities in the future because he deserves it. Before capturing viewers' hearts as Han Ji-pyeong, Kim Seon-ho starred in many shows. The charming actor began his career by performing in stage plays and made his TV debut with Good Manager. He later went on to star in Strongest Deliveryman, Two Cops, 100 Days My Prince, and Welcome to Waikiki 2. For the uninitiated, he currently stars in the popular variety show 2 Days & 1 Night. Having said that, here are few interesting facts about everyone's latest crush 'Kim Seon-ho'.

Photo Credit : Kim Seon Ho Instagram