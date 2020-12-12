/
/
/
Kim Seon Ho: Did you know the actor's nickname is Paper Doll? A look at unknown FACTS about the Start Up star
Kim Seon Ho: Did you know the actor's nickname is Paper Doll? A look at unknown FACTS about the Start Up star
Kim Seon-ho is one of the most talked about celebrities right now. As he continues to win hearts, take a look at his interesting facts.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
11325 reads
Mumbai
Updated: December 12, 2020 03:38 pm
-
1 / 8
-
2 / 8
-
3 / 8
-
4 / 8
-
5 / 8
-
6 / 8
-
7 / 8
-
8 / 8