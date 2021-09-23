PHOTOS: 7 times Kim Seon Ho proved that he looks dapper in different shades of black

10 hours ago
   
    Kim Seon Ho shows off his dimples at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    Dimpled Prince!

    Kim Seon Ho shows off his dimples at an event as he poses with a microphone in his hand.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Kim Seon Ho strikes a pose (Pic credit - News1)

    Dapper

    Kim Seon Ho strikes a pose looking dapper in a tuxedo.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Kim Seon Ho strikes a quirky pose (Pic credit - News1)

    Aiming straight for our hearts!

    Kim Seon Ho strikes a quirky pose, aiming straight for our hearts!

    Photo Credit : News1

    Kim Seon Ho smiles for the camera (Pic credit - News1)

    Attention!

    Kim Seon Ho strikes a strict attention pose as he smiles in an event.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Kim Seon Ho is all smiles at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    All Smiles!

    Kim Seon Ho is all smiles at an event, showing off his deep dimples too!

    Photo Credit : News1

    Kim Seon Ho makes a heart (Pic credit - News1)

    For You!

    Kim Seon Ho makes a sweet heart at an event.

    Photo Credit : News1

    Kim Seon Ho is all smiles at an event (Pic credit - News1)

    Its a headscratcher!

    Kim Seon Ho looks adorable in a buzz cut as he cutely scratches his head posing at an event.

    Photo Credit : News1