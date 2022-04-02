5 PICS that prove Kim Sharma and Leander Paes are made for each other

Actress Kim Sharma who rose to fame with the 2000 film Mohabbatein, is popular among her fans for her beautiful pictures on social media. She shares a sneak peek of her life every now and then. The 41-year-old actress is dating Leander Paes and the two are literally couple goals. They often travel a lot and share some unmissable pictures. Kim's Instagram handle is full of Leander's photos and it would not be wrong in saying that they are in love head over heels and are one of the most-talked-about couples. From vacationing together, and chilling to celebrating festivals, Kim and Leander are inseparable. They are all over social media. Even, Kim often gives company to her beau Leander for his football matches. They also get papped together in the city walking hand in hand. Fans also like their 'Jodi' a lot and often drop sweet comments in the comment section. Nonetheless to say, they are currently the 'it' couple in the tinsel town. So, today, let us look at those five special times that prove that Kim and Leander are made for each other.
Photo Credit : Kim Sharma Instagram
Kim Sharma and Leander Paes are in love head over heel and this photo is proof of it. They are looking deep into each other's eyes, proving that all they need is 'ek dusre ka saath'.
Kim had shared this photo to celebrate the 365 days of togetherness with Leander. This photo shows they are much-in-love and look adorable together.
Food is symbolic of love when words fail to express and this picture of Kim sharing her ice cream with her boyfriend Leander is proof that they are the cutest of them all.
This photo screams GOALS and how! Kim and Leander never fail to treat their fans with adorable photos.
Kim Sharma and Leander Paes enjoyed their day at the famous tourist spot- The Disney Magic Kingdom Park. She took to her Instagram to share some fun photos from her fun day out with her boyfriend.