5 PICS that prove Kim Sharma and Leander Paes are made for each other

Kim Sharma and Leander Paes are one of the cutest couples

Actress Kim Sharma who rose to fame with the 2000 film Mohabbatein, is popular among her fans for her beautiful pictures on social media. She shares a sneak peek of her life every now and then. The 41-year-old actress is dating Leander Paes and the two are literally couple goals. They often travel a lot and share some unmissable pictures. Kim's Instagram handle is full of Leander's photos and it would not be wrong in saying that they are in love head over heels and are one of the most-talked-about couples. From vacationing together, and chilling to celebrating festivals, Kim and Leander are inseparable. They are all over social media. Even, Kim often gives company to her beau Leander for his football matches. They also get papped together in the city walking hand in hand. Fans also like their 'Jodi' a lot and often drop sweet comments in the comment section. Nonetheless to say, they are currently the 'it' couple in the tinsel town. So, today, let us look at those five special times that prove that Kim and Leander are made for each other.

Photo Credit : Kim Sharma Instagram