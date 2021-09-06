Kim Sharma: PHOTOS of the Bollywood actor prove she is a complete fitness freak

1 / 6

Pictures of Kim Sharma that will motivate millions to get in shape

Kim Sharma is a model-actor and entrepreneur, who had made a name for herself in the acting and modelling industry. She made her acting debut with the romantic drama, Mohabbatein, and went ahead to appear in many movies like Tumse Achcha Kaun Hai, Fida, Tom Dick and Harry, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Zindaggi Rocks, and many more. The actor has often made the headlines for her bold statements and relationship status. Currently, the celebrity has been making the headlines for her rumoured relationship with Leander Paes. Along with this, Kim Sharma is also an internet sensation today and kept often grabbed the attention by motivating fans to work on their body. Here are pictures of Kim Sharma that prove she is a fitness freak. Read ahead to know more.

