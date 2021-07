1 / 6

Kim Sharma’s vacation pictures

Kim Sharma is an actor, model, who made her acting debut with the romantic drama Mohabbatein. In Kim Sharma’s acting career, she has appeared in many Bollywood movies including Tumse Achcha Kaun Hai, Fida, Tom, Dick, and Harry, Zindaggi Rocks, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai and many more. The actor is often spotted making the headlines for her bold statements and relationship status. Kim Sharma has been spotted vacationing with the Indian tennis player, Leander Paes. The two are sparking romance rumours on social media as a couple of pictures from their recent Goa vacation have surfaced online. Scrolling through Kim Sharma’s official social media handle, one can easily come to know that she is a complete travel person and loves going on vacations and here are pictures of Kim Sharma that will prove the same. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Kim Sharma Instagram