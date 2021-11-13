6 PHOTOS of Kim Soo Hyun prove he is our 'love' from every 'star'

1 / 6

Hi, Smile and Bye!

He is our K-drama destiny and we have no qualms in admitting that! The handsome, talented and charming Kim Soo Hyun is not only one of the highest-paid stars in South Korea, but also boasts of an undeniably amazing filmography, that actors can only dream of! His tryst with acting began with the family sitcom 'Kimchi Cheese Smile'. He established himself with dramas like 'Dream High' and 'Moon Embracing The Sun'. However, it was his role as Do Min Joon in 2014's fantasy romance drama 'My Love From The Star' that made him a fan-favourite and propelled him to global superstardom! Since then, the talented actor has wowed us with an amazing performance in 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay' and is all set to star in Coupang Play's 'One Ordinary Day'. Check out the 6 best photos of Kim Soo Hyun which prove our eternal love for him!

Photo Credit : News1