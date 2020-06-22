Kim Soo Hyun: Did you know the 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay' star is friends with IU? Here are a few more FACTS

1 / 8

Interesting facts about Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji starrer 'It's Okay to Not Be Okay' is currently creating a huge buzz. The show's two episodes have left fans discussing the show. Fans are in love with Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji's chemistry. During the press conference of It's Okay to Not Be Okay, both Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji opened up about working together. Soo-hyun said, "We feel very comfortable with each other normally but when she's acting in front of the camera, it's like Go Moon-young immediately comes out. I get goosebumps. I receive energy from her in that way and feel greatly motivated by her." Seo Ye-ji added by saying, "As he just said, we're very comfortable together but when he starts acting, he gets incredibly focused. It's made me think, 'That's why he's 'The Kim So Hyun,' and he's a great help to me." For the uninitiated, Kim Seo-hyun returned to the small screen following the end of his military training. Earlier, he won hearts with his spectacular performance in My Love from the Star, Moon Embracing The Sun, Dream High, and more. Anyone and everyone who is a big fan of the actor knows he is good friends with IU who is popular in the entertainment scene. They worked together in Dream High and The Producers. Apart from sharing a great camaraderie with IU, here are his more interesting and unknown facts.

Photo Credit : Youtube