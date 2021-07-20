PHOTOS: A rundown of Kim Soo Hyun in suits

1 / 7

A look at Kim Soo Hyun being his dapper self

Kim Soo Hyun, sharp but soft eyes, a charming smile, debonair physique, and a honey-dripping voice. From side roles to lead roles to now being one of the highest-paid actors and celebrities of South Korea, he has had a journey worthy of the books. Starting from a small supporting role in the family sitcom, Kimchi Cheese Smile, the versatile actor has taken up roles that have not only challenged him but also made him grow. He played a skilled bumpkin in ‘Dream High’ and then a King in ‘Moon Embracing The Sun’. We of course cannot forget his small but meaningful cameo in the widely famed drama ‘Crash Landing on You’. His somber expressions to the ones bringing out his wide smile, we have seen it all! Once in ‘My Love from the Star’ and then in another through ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay', Kim Soo Hyun has excelled in all the characters he took in. Movies like ‘The Thieves’ and ‘Secretly, Greatly’ are some really good examples of that. A man of few words, Kim Soo Hyun sports an envious physique to go along with his personality. He can dazzle in any outfit but his suited looks are a treat to the eye. Let’s take a look at them today.

Photo Credit : Getty Images