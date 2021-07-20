PHOTOS: A rundown of Kim Soo Hyun in suits

Advertisement
Kim Soo Hyun knows how to capture the hearts of his fans.
4924 reads Mumbai Updated: July 20, 2021 05:34 pm
    A look at Kim Soo Hyun being his dapper self

    Kim Soo Hyun, sharp but soft eyes, a charming smile, debonair physique, and a honey-dripping voice. From side roles to lead roles to now being one of the highest-paid actors and celebrities of South Korea, he has had a journey worthy of the books. Starting from a small supporting role in the family sitcom, Kimchi Cheese Smile, the versatile actor has taken up roles that have not only challenged him but also made him grow. He played a skilled bumpkin in ‘Dream High’ and then a King in ‘Moon Embracing The Sun’. We of course cannot forget his small but meaningful cameo in the widely famed drama ‘Crash Landing on You’. His somber expressions to the ones bringing out his wide smile, we have seen it all! Once in ‘My Love from the Star’ and then in another through ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay', Kim Soo Hyun has excelled in all the characters he took in. Movies like ‘The Thieves’ and ‘Secretly, Greatly’ are some really good examples of that. A man of few words, Kim Soo Hyun sports an envious physique to go along with his personality. He can dazzle in any outfit but his suited looks are a treat to the eye. Let’s take a look at them today.

    Kim Soo Hyun posing in front of a car

    Kim Soo Hyun glows in a blue suit and neat shoes, looking mesmerizing as always.

    A twist from Kim Soo Hyun

    He dons a shiny black suit with brown shoes completing his look.

    Classics and Kim Soo Hyun go well together

    Kim Soo Hyun in a standard 3 piece suit. We are here for it.

    Pulling off black in style.

    Another one in all black? Of course, how can one be enough!

    Bow-tied Kim Soo Hyun

    We are tongue-tied at this bow-tie look of Kim Soo Hyun.

    Descendant of an angel

    What's better than Kim Soo Hyun in all-black? Kim Soo Hyun in all-white obviously.

