PHOTOS: 6 breathtaking attires adorned by ‘South Korea’s Sweetheart’ Kim Tae Hee

A mini look book on a few mesmerising ensembles worn by Kim Tae Hee

Kim Tae Hee, born 29 March 1980) is a South Korean actress. Considered one of South Korea's most beautiful women, she is best known for her roles in Korean dramas such as 'Stairway to Heaven' (2003), 'Love Story in Harvard' (2004), 'Iris' (2009), 'My Princess' (2011), 'Yong-pal' (2015) and 'Hi Bye, Mama!' (2020). Kim Tae Hee is referred to as one of 'The Troika' along with Song Hye Kyo and Jun Ji Hyun, collectively known by the acronym 'Tae-Hye-Ji'. im rose to stardom in 2003 via her portrayal of the evil stepsister in the popular SBS TV series Stairway to Heaven. Starting 2004, Kim Tae Hee was cast in leading roles in her succeeding projects, including the supernatural KBS series ‘Forbidden Love’ and the SBS campus romance ‘Love Story in Harvard’. The latter drew solid viewership ratings nationwide throughout its run with a peak viewer rating of 20 percent and won her the Most Popular Actress award in the TV category at the Baeksang Arts Awards. ‘Love Story in Harvard’ was also reportedly well-received by Japanese viewers and contributed to Kim Tae Hee's popularity in the country. Riding the big success of ‘Stairway to Heaven’ and ‘Love Story in Harvard’, she became one of the most sought-after faces in the TV commercial industry. She was picked by Korea Broadcast Advertising Corporation as the top advertising model of the year in 2008, earning her the title of ‘CF Queen’. However, Kim Tae Hee expressed her desire to be valued properly as an actor, preferring to succeed based on her acting skills rather than her image. Kim Tae Hee returned to Korean television in 2015, playing an heiress who recovers from a coma with the help of a doctor-for-hire, the titular ‘Yong-pal’.The show garnered strong ratings and she won a Top Excellence Acting award from the Korea Drama Awards. In 2020, Kim Tae Hee returned to television in the family drama series ‘Hi Bye, Mama!’

Photo Credit : News1