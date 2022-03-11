PHOTOS: 6 times Kim Tae Ri made us fall in love with her captivating personality

1 / 6

Kim Tae Ri

Born in 1990, Kim Tae Ri is a South Korean actress, best known for her roles in the films ‘The Handmaiden’ (2016), ‘Little Forest’ (2018), ‘Space Sweepers’ (2020), and the historical drama ‘Mr. Sunshine’ (2018). After graduating from college, where she studied Journalism and Communication, Kim Tae Ri worked for a year as a member of the technical crew of a theatre troupe in Daehakro. In 2016, she made her debut in a feature film for ‘The Handmaiden’, chosen from among 1,500 actresses who auditioned for the role. Her performance went on to win her the award for Best New Actress at the Blue Dragon Film Awards, Director's Cut Awards, Buil Film Awards, and Busan Film Critics Awards. In 2018, Kim Tae Ri made her small-screen debut in the period melodrama ‘Mr. Sunshine’, which became one of the highest-rated series in Korean cable television history. At present, she is leading the tvN drama ‘Twenty-Five Twenty-One’ alongside Nam Joo Hyuk. While we wait for the next episode, we’re taking a look at some of our favourite selfies of the talented actress.

Photo Credit : Kim Tae Ri's Official Instagram Account