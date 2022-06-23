PHOTOS: Kim Tae Ri, Kim Woo Bin, Ryu Jun Yeol, So Ji Sub & more attend press conference for ‘Alienoid’

1 / 8

Kim Tae Ri

On June 23, the cast of ‘Alienoid’ attended a press conference, giving a production report about the upcoming sci-fi film. Directed by Choi Dong Hoon, the two-part movie will air its first part next month, on July 20. Starring Kim Tae Ri, Kim Woo Bin, Ryu Jun Yeol, So Ji Sub, Yeom Jung Ah, Jo Woo Jin, Kim Eui Sung, Honey Lee, Shin Jung Geun, and Lee Si Hoon, ‘Alienoid’ is set to take place across two timelines, the Goryeo Dynasty, and 2022. The previously released trailers promise chaos, action, and humour, as the aftermath of a time portal opening and connecting Taoists from the past, with detectives from the present. At the production report meeting held today, director Choi Dong Hoon was in attendance, alongside cast members Kim Tae Ri, Kim Woo Bin, Ryu Jun Yeol, So Ji Sub, Yeom Jung Ah, Jo Woo Jin, and Kim Eui Sung. Check out photos from the same in this special gallery.

Photo Credit : News1