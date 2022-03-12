PHOTOS: 6 times ‘The Heirs’ star Kim Woo Bin made our heart skip a beat

1 / 6

Kim Woo Bin

South Korean model and actor Kim Woo Bin began his career at the age of 20, debuting as a runway model in 2009. As his career progressed, Kim Woo Bin started studying acting, falling in love with the art in the process. Under his stage name, Kim Woo Bin, he debuted as an actor in 2011, through the mystery drama ‘White Christmas’. 2013 came as a breakout year for him, bringing him his first acting award for Best New Actor for his role in ‘School 2013’, as well as saw him in his role in ‘The Heirs’, which lead to a surge in his popularity overseas. Also in 2013, Kim Woo Bin appeared in his first major role in a movie, ‘Friend: The Great Legacy’, bringing him positive reviews. Kim Woo Bin will soon be returning in the upcoming sci-fi film ‘Alien’, television series ‘Our Blues’, as well as Netflix’s ‘Black Night’. As we await his upcoming project, we’ve put together six of our favourite selfies, courtesy of Kim Woo Bin.

Photo Credit : Kim Woo Bin's Instagram Account