PHOTOS: 6 times 'Lovers of the Red Sky' star Kim Yoo Jung proved she is truly 'Nation's little sister'

Pretty in Pink!

One of the most prominent child actors turned leading lady is most definitely Kim Yoo Jung! The beautiful and talented actress was born on September 22, 1999, in Seoul South Korea and pursued acting as a child actress! As a teenager, she acted in several dramas including 'Angry Mom' and 'Moon Embracing the Sun' and earned a lot of acclaim for it. She graduated to doing lead roles as an adult, starting with the sageuk drama 'Love in the Moonlight' opposite Park Bo Gum. She acted in several noteworthy dramas which include 'Clean with Passion for Now', 'Backstreet Rookie' and 'Lovers of the Red Sky'. Known for her adorable expressions and lovable personality, Kim Yoo Jung has earned the title of 'Nation's little sister'. We take a look at some of the best pictures in this specially curated photo gallery.

Photo Credit : News1