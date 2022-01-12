PHOTOS: 6 times 'Lovers of the Red Sky' star Kim Yoo Jung proved she is truly 'Nation's little sister'

One of the most prominent child actors turned leading lady is most definitely Kim Yoo Jung! The beautiful and talented actress was born on September 22, 1999, in Seoul South Korea and pursued acting as a child actress! As a teenager, she acted in several dramas including 'Angry Mom' and 'Moon Embracing the Sun' and earned a lot of acclaim for it. She graduated to doing lead roles as an adult, starting with the sageuk drama 'Love in the Moonlight' opposite Park Bo Gum. She acted in several noteworthy dramas which include 'Clean with Passion for Now', 'Backstreet Rookie' and 'Lovers of the Red Sky'. Known for her adorable expressions and lovable personality, Kim Yoo Jung has earned the title of 'Nation's little sister'. We take a look at some of the best pictures in this specially curated photo gallery.
Photo Credit : News1
Kim Yoo Jung looks dazzling as she is caught in a candid moment from an event.
Kim Yoo Jung looks surprised by something as she is spotted at the airport.
Kim Yoo Jung looks gorgeous in a blue chequered outfit as she poses at the red carpet.
Kim Yoo Jung looks lovely in a beige coat as she poses at an event.
Kim Yoo Jung masks it up as she is spotted outdoors.