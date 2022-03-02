PHOTOS: 6 times ‘Penthouse’ & ‘Extraordinary You’ star Kim Young Dae boasted his impeccable visuals & physique

1 / 6

Kim Young Dae

Kim Young Dae is a South Korean actor who started out with web series appearances. Known for his striking visuals, Kim Young Dae soon had the opportunity to move to the TV drama scene and did his first role in ‘The Time Left Between Us’. However it was his portrayal in the webtoon adapted ‘Extraordinary You’ alongside SF9’s Rowoon, Kim Hye Yoon and Lee Na Eun that brought him under the spotlight. He also took up a part in the makjang series ‘The Penthouse: War In Life’ and was set to appear in ‘School 2021’, but decided to drop out. His next project is set to be the highly anticipated drama ‘Shooting Stars’ opposite Lee Sung Kyung. Kim Young Dae has also found a fan following for his lean and tall physique that he rightly uses to his advantage. Here are some of our favourite looks from the actor as he turns 26.

Photo Credit : News1