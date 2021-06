1 / 6

Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher’s love story

Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher are one of the most adored and evergreen celebrity couples in the Bollywood industry. Their long-lasting love and solid partnership serves major relationship goals to people. Anupam Kher’s great work in the movie industry has given “life” to many characters, be it playing the role of a villain or a great comedian. The legendary actor started his career as a theatre actor and then went on to become the host of a very popular television talk show, The Anupam Kher Show – Kucch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai, after which he successfully created a huge fanbase for himself in the film industry. Kirron Kher has also appeared in many Bollywood movies where she played iconic characters. The couple has worked in some of the great movies, therefore, making a name for themselves in the industry. Even though they are constantly working in movies, judging reality shows, and writing books, their love for each other remains eternal. Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher are a match made in heaven and have a fairytale love story. We will tell you how the two legendary actors of the industry met and fell in love with each other. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla