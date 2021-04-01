Advertisement
Kirron Kher’s PHOTOS with her husband and son will prove that they share a great bond

Kirron Kher’s pictures with husband Anupam Kher and son Sikandar Kher will prove definitely prove that they share a great bond. Read ahead to know more.
Mumbai
  • 1 / 12
    Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher are one of the most adored and evergreen couples in the Bollywood industry. Their long-lasting love and a solid relationship have given major relationship goals to millions of people. The two first met in 1980, when both Kirron and Anupam Kher were already married to different people. Kirron Kher even has a son, Sikandar Kher from her first marriage who has been brought up by Anupam Kher considering the innocent child as the actor’s own. Kirron and Anupam met at a theatre group in Chandigarh and soon became great friends with each other. Both of them found a confidant within whom they could trust and shared a great level of comfort with each other. Soon when both the actors realized that their marriage with respective others was not keeping them happy, they took a divorce, and soon love started to brew between the two. Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher tied the knot with each other at a private ceremony held in Gurgaon in 1985 and have been in a happy marriage ever since. Here are pictures of Kirron Kher with husband Anupam Kher and son Sikandar Kher that will prove the strong bond they share. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    Kirron Kher wishing husband Anupam Kher a very “happy birthday” along with a sweet caption.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    Kirron wishing Anupam a very “happy anniversary”, revealing that he has always been her strength.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    Kirron and Sikandar Kher twinning with each other in black colour outfits and sunglasses.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    Sikandar Kher thanking Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher on the occasion of his birthday for making him the man that he is today.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 12
    The mother-son duo enjoying their trip to Jaipur.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    Little babyboy Sikandar Kher sitting on young actor Kirron Kher’s lap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    Sikandar Kher wishing Kirron Kher a very “happy mother’s day” revealing that she is his “sky full of stars”.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher get clicked while travelling in the car together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Kirron and Anupam get clicked candidly in this monochrome picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    Kirron wishing Sikandar Kher on the occasion of his birthday, revealing that he is a very “large-hearted and wonderful son”.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Kirron Kher gets clicked candidly with Sikandar Kher as she says that she loves Sikhandar “beta” the most.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

