Kirron Kher to Tahira Kashyap: Five actors who defeated cancer and inspired others

Bollywood is not just known for glamorous actors and incredible movies, but also for many inspiring real-life stories. Be it financial struggles to body shamming to battling cancer, Bollywood celebrities have motivated their fans and followers with their individual stories and how they overcame the stressful situations. Social media has become a platform to spread awareness to larger audiences. Apart from the movies, our Bollywood celebrities certainly know how to use social media platforms to not only keep their fans entertained but also informed with important updates. Where there is a will, there is a way! Have you heard of this phrase? Well, our stars have proved it well. Over the years, many have opened up about their serious health issues including cancer and increasingly begun to share their struggles online.
Sonali Bendre to Tahira Kashyap, many have documented their journey and inspired many to continue to fight against the disease. Meet the inspiring actors from the Indian film industry who were diagnosed with cancer during different stages. While many have beaten the odds, others are still fighting.
Photo Credit : Tahira Kashyap Instagram
Veteran actor Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, in 2021. The actress is recovering and has returned to work. She is currently judging a reality show alongside Shilpa Shetty and Baadshah.
Photo Credit : Kirron Kher Instagram
Filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap suffered breast cancer in 2018. The actress’ story has encouraged other women to get them tested timely.
The '90s actress was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018. She decided to document her treatment and kept sharing images with her followers to spread awareness.
Photo Credit : Sonali Bendre Instagram
Actress Nafisa Ali, who was diagnosed with peritoneal and ovarian cancer in November 2018, recently returned to films. Despite the difficult phase, the actress kept her spirits high and remained vocal about her health issue.
Photo Credit : Nafisa Ali Instagram
In August 2020, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage 3 Lung Cancer. He flew off to Dubai for his treatment. The actor recently said that he wishes to counsel as many cancer patients as he can.
Photo Credit : Sanjay Dutt Instagram
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app