/
/
/
Kirti Kulhari Birthday Special: Facial oils to DIY packs; Beauty secrets of the Four More Shots Please actor
Kirti Kulhari Birthday Special: Facial oils to DIY packs; Beauty secrets of the Four More Shots Please actor
Kirti Kulhari turns a year older and we have these amazing skincare tips for you which will help you achieve the same glowy and healthy skin like the actress.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1086 reads
Mumbai
Updated: May 30, 2020 11:12 am
-
1 / 9
-
2 / 9
-
3 / 9
-
4 / 9
-
5 / 9
-
6 / 9
-
7 / 9
-
8 / 9
-
9 / 9
Add new comment