Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Kirti Kulhari
/
Kirti Kulhari Birthday Special: Facial oils to DIY packs; Beauty secrets of the Four More Shots Please actor

Kirti Kulhari Birthday Special: Facial oils to DIY packs; Beauty secrets of the Four More Shots Please actor

Kirti Kulhari turns a year older and we have these amazing skincare tips for you which will help you achieve the same glowy and healthy skin like the actress.
1086 reads Mumbai Updated: May 30, 2020 11:12 am
  • 1 / 9
    Check out these skin care tips by Kirti Kulhari

    Check out these skin care tips by Kirti Kulhari

    Kirti Kulhari turns a year older today and is all ready to celebrate her birthday in quarantine. Like the previous season, the actress won our hearts with her role as Anjana Menon in Four More Shots Please! season 2. Starring in pivotal roles Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J, Four more shots please! premiered on Amazon Prime Video's debuted in 2019. Buoyed by the web series' thunderous response, the makers went on to announce a second season. And guess what? after another successful second season, they are all set for season 3 post lockdown. Sharing her excitement about the same, Kirti said “Well, of course, it is very exciting that there is a season 3. The last two seasons have done very well so we were expecting a season 3 and now that it has come through, we are really excited about it and can’t wait for the lockdown to open and for us to start working our season 3. The response to this season has been so much that…we have a sense of renewed energy to work on Four More Shots Please! not just for us but also for the fans who seem to be so, so excited about it.” Kirti was also seen in the movie Mission Mangal opposite Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, and Sonakshi Sinha where she played the role of Neha Siddiqui. The actress who made her first acting debut in movies with Khichdi: The Movie 2011 is loved for her natural charisma on screen apart from her natural beauty. Also being an avid social media user, Kirti time and again keeps sharing some gorgeous selfies of herself during lockdown making us wonder what is the secret behind her naturally glowing skin. Today on her birthday we have some of her skincare and beauty tips which Kirti herself has shared.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 9
    DIY face packs

    DIY face packs

    Her go-to face pack for a clean and glowy skin is Multani mitti and yogurt mixture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 9
    Aloe Vera Gel is a must have

    Aloe Vera Gel is a must have

    Kirti swears by a good aloe vera gel and uses it post her face pack all over her face and neck.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 9
    A good eye cream

    A good eye cream

    Your eye area can make a lot of difference in your appearance and Kirti never skips the part of applying a good eye cream to her daily skin care routine.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 9
    Lots and lots of homemade juices for a healthy skin

    Lots and lots of homemade juices for a healthy skin

    Kirti Kulhari keeps sharing pictures of herself with a glass of juice time and again and she captioned this picture as "Juice is the secret of my energy " I love juices. This is a mixed vegetable juice... Contains lauki, beetroot, palak, pudina, adrak, tomatoes, cucumber , nimbu and some sendha namak, pretty much my whole fridge contents."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 9
    A face cleanser over a face wash

    A face cleanser over a face wash

    Kirti revealed that she prefers cleansers over face washes any day.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 9
    Looking up the ingredients carefully

    Looking up the ingredients carefully

    Kirti chooses her products for skin according to her skin type only and pays special attention to the contents of the same.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 9
    Facial oils and cleansers

    Facial oils and cleansers

    The actress is obsessed with these two products.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 9
    How to get pout perfect lips like her

    How to get pout perfect lips like her

    Kirti makes a DIY lip scrub which consists of sugar and lemon juice for her lips.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Jennifer Winget Birthday Special: Snaps as a kid to her initial roles; A look at her best THROWBACK photos
Jennifer Winget Birthday Special: Snaps as a kid to her initial roles; A look at her best THROWBACK photos
Shehnaaz Gill rocked a fringe hairstyle in THESE photos; Check them out
Shehnaaz Gill rocked a fringe hairstyle in THESE photos; Check them out
Pooja Hegde pulled off these black outfits and made fans fall in love with her style; Check PHOTOS
Pooja Hegde pulled off these black outfits and made fans fall in love with her style; Check PHOTOS
Khushi Kapoor to Ibrahim Ali Khan: When star kids stepped out in uber cool white tee shirts; Check PHOTOS
Khushi Kapoor to Ibrahim Ali Khan: When star kids stepped out in uber cool white tee shirts; Check PHOTOS
Suhana Khan\'s birthday snap to Anushka Sharma\'s Diwali pic: When celebs gave a glimpse of their luxe balconies
Suhana Khan's birthday snap to Anushka Sharma's Diwali pic: When celebs gave a glimpse of their luxe balconies
When Kareena Kapoor Khan cheated on her diet & stepped out in style with her friends & family; Check PHOTOS
When Kareena Kapoor Khan cheated on her diet & stepped out in style with her friends & family; Check PHOTOS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement