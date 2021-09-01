Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai: PHOTOS of the newly turned parents giving relationship goals

1 / 6

Pictures of Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai leaving fans awestruck

Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai are one of the most loved and adored couples in the Hindi television industry. Their love story began a decade ago when the two met each other for the first time on the sets of the series, Pyar Ki Ye Ek Kahaani. Kishwer and Suyyash instantly connected with each other and love started to brew between them. They rose to fame with their participation in Bigg Boss 9. On-screen or in real life, Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai have always left fans awestruck with their love for each other. The two tied the knot with each other in 2016, and became proud parents of a baby boy in 2021. Here are pictures of Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai that prove the couple is head over heels in love with each other. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Kishwer Merchantt Instagram