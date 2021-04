1 / 6

Kishwer Merchantt flaunting her baby bump

Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai are one of the most loved couples in the television industry. The two met each other for the first time on the sets of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani where Suyyash caught Kishwer’s attention while he was singing a song that he had written and composed for his friend and the lead actor of the series, Vivian Dsena. Kishwer heard him sing and was impressed by him. They exchanged their “BB PINs” at the moment and ended up chatting till seven o’clock in the morning. Kishwer and Suyyash soon started dating each other and even made their relationship public by talking about it openly. Even though there were many controversies about their age-gap and their behaviour in Bigg Boss 9, they faced everything together and came out of it a lot stronger and closer to each other. Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai tied the knot on December 16, 2016. The celebrity couple has now been in the headlines as they announced that they are expecting their first baby together. Here are pictures of Kishwer Merchantt flaunting her baby bump that will prove Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai are very excited to welcome their first child. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Kishwer Merchantt Instagram