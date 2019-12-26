/
Kit Harington Birthday Special: Top 5 movies of the GoT star that should be on your watchlist
Christopher Catesby Harington, known professionally as Kit Harington turns a year older today. On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at the actor's top 5 films that should certainly be on your watchlist.
Happy Birthday, Kit Harington!
Christopher Catesby Harington, known professionally as Kit Harington turns a year older today. The actor rose to prominence for his role as Jon Snow in HBO's TV series "Game of Thrones". Kit wowed everyone with his incredible performance in the same. His performance brought him several accolades including a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor - TV Series Drama and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and more. Though he is popularly known for his commendable performance in Game of Thrones, Kit has appeared in several feature films in his career. Some of his films that you might not be aware of include Pompeii, Testament of Youth and more. Harington also provided the voice of Eret in How To Train Your Dragon Franchise. When it comes to TV shows, he has also appeared in 7 Days In Hell, Gunpowder and more. On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at the actor's top 5 films that should certainly be on your watchlist.
Pompeii
Harington delivered an outstanding performance in Paul W. S. Anderson's directorial film Pompeii. Kit was seen as the protagonist Milo, Pompeii also starred Emily Browning and Kiefer Sutherland.
Testament of Youth
Testament of Youth starring Kit Harington and Alicia Vikander should definitely be on your watchlist. Directed by James Kent, Kit starred as Roland Leighton in the same.
Brimstone
Directed by Martin Koolhoven, Brimstone starred Kit, Dakota Fanning and Guy Pearce. Kit essayed the role of Samuel in this thriller film.
Silent Hill: Revelation
Silent Hill: Revelation is a film based on the video game Silent Hill 3. The horror movies is written and directed by M.J. Bassett. Harington portrayed the role of Vincent Smith in the same.
Spooks: The Greater Good
Directed by Bharat Nalluri, Spooks: The Greater Good starred Kit Harington, Jennifer Ehle, Peter Firth and Tuppence Middleton. The movie is based on the TV series, The Spooks.
