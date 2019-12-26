Kit Harington Birthday Special: Top 5 movies of the GoT star that should be on your watchlist

1 / 6

Happy Birthday, Kit Harington!

Christopher Catesby Harington, known professionally as Kit Harington turns a year older today. The actor rose to prominence for his role as Jon Snow in HBO's TV series "Game of Thrones". Kit wowed everyone with his incredible performance in the same. His performance brought him several accolades including a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor - TV Series Drama and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and more. Though he is popularly known for his commendable performance in Game of Thrones, Kit has appeared in several feature films in his career. Some of his films that you might not be aware of include Pompeii, Testament of Youth and more. Harington also provided the voice of Eret in How To Train Your Dragon Franchise. When it comes to TV shows, he has also appeared in 7 Days In Hell, Gunpowder and more. On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at the actor's top 5 films that should certainly be on your watchlist.

Photo Credit : Getty Images