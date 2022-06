1 / 6

KJ Apa and Clara Berry's cute click

KJ Apa originally named Keneti James Fitzgerald Apa is best known for his role as Archie Andrews on Riverdale. The New Zealand-born actor and musician before starring in Riverdale appeared on the New Zealand primetime soap opera Shortland Street from 2013 to 2015. Later on, in 2017 the actor bagged the lead role in Riverdale. The actor has also starred in films such as A Dog's Purpose, The Hate U Give and I Still Believe. The actor has been in a relationship with French model Clara Berry since 2020 and the couple also became parents to their first child, son Sasha last year. The couple has been known for their PDA-filled snaps online and never fail to flaunt their love on social media. From sharing cute birthday tributes to random selfies and other love-filled moments of the couple always feature on their social media accounts. In a recent photo with Berry that KJ shared on Instagram, in the captions he described her as "Mein Leben" which is German for "My Life." As we celebrate the Riverdale star's birthday, here's a look at some of the actor's sweetest snaps with his girlfriend.

Photo Credit : Instagram/KJ Apa