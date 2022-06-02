Ajab Si to Zara Sa, 5 romantic songs by late singer KK that make you want to fall in love

1 / 6

KK romantic songs

One of the greatest musicians that Indian music industry would ever see, KK left for his heavenly abode on May 31st. Tuesday was a devastating day for the Indian music industry as it lost one of its most brilliant gems, KK. Krishnakumar Kunnath, lovingly known as KK by his fans, reportedly fell sick while performing at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. The singer passed away at 53. Numerous celebrities and fans expressed their grief and shock at the heartbreaking news. The man with the golden voice won hearts with his songs like Pal, Khuda Jaane, Dil Ibaadat among others. He has bestowed us with many brilliant pieces that have immortalised him in our hearts. You could always feel the emotions in KK’s songs. Be it pain, happiness, love or hatred, he brought it out in beautiful way every time. He was blessed with an angelic voice and he made sure to spread his magic to all of us. Here are some of his long songs that made us see stars and moons.

Photo Credit : KK Instagram, Shubham Bhatt Photography