Ajab Si to Zara Sa, 5 romantic songs by late singer KK that make you want to fall in love

One of the greatest musicians that Indian music industry would ever see, KK left for his heavenly abode on May 31st. Tuesday was a devastating day for the Indian music industry as it lost one of its most brilliant gems, KK. Krishnakumar Kunnath, lovingly known as KK by his fans, reportedly fell sick while performing at Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. The singer passed away at 53. Numerous celebrities and fans expressed their grief and shock at the heartbreaking news. The man with the golden voice won hearts with his songs like Pal, Khuda Jaane, Dil Ibaadat among others. He has bestowed us with many brilliant pieces that have immortalised him in our hearts. You could always feel the emotions in KK’s songs. Be it pain, happiness, love or hatred, he brought it out in beautiful way every time. He was blessed with an angelic voice and he made sure to spread his magic to all of us. Here are some of his long songs that made us see stars and moons.
Photo Credit : KK Instagram, Shubham Bhatt Photography
While Shah Rukh & Deepika gave this song its dreamy and ethereal vibe, KK's melodious voice made our hearts flutter and feel that 'Ajab adaa'.
Photo Credit : T-Series Youtube
Undoubtedly, KK was famous among the hopeless romantic people, and this song from the film Jannat is one of the reasons for it. The song featured Emraan Hashmi and Sonal Chauhan.
Photo Credit : SonyVevoIndiaMusic Youtube
KK gave his melodious voice to the unforgettable tunes of 'Kya Mujhe Pyar Hai' from the film Woh Lamhe. This song is truly a blessing to our ears.
Photo Credit : KK Instagram
14 years later…this song still gives you butterflies. That’s the power of our beloved KK and his melodious voice. Ranbir and Deepika did immense justice to this song.
Photo Credit : YRF Youtube
Another absolutely unforgettable melody by KK, Dil Kyun Yeh Mera Shor Kare's magic is unreal and unbeatable.
