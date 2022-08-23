Kobe Bryant Birth Anniversary: 6 quotes by the Black Mamba that will inspire you

Kobe Bryant was highly revered for his legendary skills as a pro basketball player. He played as a shooting guard and spent his 20-year-long career with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA. To name a few of his achievements, Bryant won five NBA championships and was an 18-time All-Star as well as a two-time NBA Finals MVP. The legends passing shocked everyone around the country and worldwide basketball fans who had been rooting for the player for a while. Bryant died in a helicopter car crash with his daughter Gianna and seven others in Calabasas, California, in 2020. Continue scrolling to know some inspirational quotes the iconic player has imparted during his successful career.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Dedication makes dreams come true
There's nothing truly to be afraid of, when you think about it, because I've failed before, and I woke up the next morning, and I'm OK.
May you always remember to enjoy the road, especially when it’s a hard one.
If you’re afraid to fail, then you’re probably going to fail.
I have self-doubt. I have insecurity. I have fear of failure. I have nights when I show up at the arena and I'm like, 'My back hurts, my feet hurt, my knees hurt. I don't have it. I just want to chill.' We all have self-doubt. You don't deny it, but you also don't capitulate to it. You embrace it.
A lot of people say they want to be great, but they’re not willing to make the sacrifices necessary to achieve greatness.