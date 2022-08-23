Kobe Bryant Birth Anniversary: 6 quotes by the Black Mamba that will inspire you

1 / 7

Kobe Bryant Birth Anniversary

Kobe Bryant was highly revered for his legendary skills as a pro basketball player. He played as a shooting guard and spent his 20-year-long career with the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA. To name a few of his achievements, Bryant won five NBA championships and was an 18-time All-Star as well as a two-time NBA Finals MVP. The legends passing shocked everyone around the country and worldwide basketball fans who had been rooting for the player for a while. Bryant died in a helicopter car crash with his daughter Gianna and seven others in Calabasas, California, in 2020. Continue scrolling to know some inspirational quotes the iconic player has imparted during his successful career.

Photo Credit : Getty Images