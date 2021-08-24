Kobe Bryant: 6 amazing career highlights that shows the late basketball players' staggering legacy

One thing that distinguished Kobe Bryant from the rest of the league's players was his incredible work ethic. He had an unquenchable desire to win titles. He worked harder than any other player in the NBA to establish himself as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. The players in and around the league, as well as accomplished individuals in other profession, have had a lot to say about Kobe's commitment and work ethic. The Black Mamba always believed in working hard while everyone else was partying or relaxing, and he always wanted to "squeeze every ounce of juice out of the orange," as Kobe described it. Below we look at six highlights that prove that there will never be another Kobe Bryant.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
During his rookie season with the Lakers, Kobe received his first start against the Dallas Mavericks in an away game.
Matched up against the legendary Michael Jordan, still an extraordinarily effective player in the late 1990s, Kobe made 12 of his 20 shots from the field.
Highlighted by the between-the-legs dunk in the final round, Kobe moved clear of the field in the Finals after finishing third in the preliminary set of dunks.
Kobe scored three of the next four baskets to close out the game, including a ridiculous put-back with his back to the basket.
During February of 2003, Kobe averaged a ridiculous 40.6 points per game
Through three quarters, Kobe had 62 points and the Dallas Mavericks had only 61.