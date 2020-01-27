PHOTOS: Kobe Bryant Death: A look at the basketball player's special moments with wife Vanessa & his daughters

1 / 8

Kobe Bryant's sweetest moments with wife and daughters

On Sunday morning, legendary NBA player Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in California. The same has left everyone extremely shocked and saddened. B-town and Hollywood celebrities are mourning the death of retired basketball player. In Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Anand Ahuja, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and more offered condolences to his family. Speaking about Hollywood, Selena Gomez, Nick Jonas, Justin Bieber, Noah Centineo and more paid tribute to the basketball player on social media. Speaking more about the tragic incident, it took place on Sunday, January 26. As per reports, NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his daughter were expected to attend a basketball game scheduled for noon Sunday. The 41-year-old star was expected to coach the game while his daughter Gianna was expected to play the game. The legendary NBA superstar Kobe Bryant is now survived by his wife Vanessa and 3 daughters - Natalia Diamante Bryant, Bianka Bella Bryant and Capri Kobe Bryant. As we mourn the death of Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, here's a look at the player's family photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram