Kourtney Kardashian Birthday: 6 best photos of her and Travis Barker's blended family

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are one of the sweetest couples today and their PDA-filled romance has left everyone swooning over them. After being friends for years, the couple recently realised their feelings for one another and after getting engaged in October last year, the duo also eloped for a Las Vegas wedding recently. Kourtney and Travis are known as for being not only successful professionals in their careers but are also doting parents to their kids from their past relationships. While Kourtney is a mother of three, Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, Barker is also a parent to two kids, Alabama and Landon Barker from his past marriage. What's special about their relationship though is how well the duo has managed to blend their families amid their relationship. From taking vacations together to celebrating all the milestone moments and festivals together, the Kardashian and Barker kids have bonded well thanks to the efforts put in by Kourtney and Travis. On the occasion of her 43rd birthday, we take a look at some of the sweetest photos of Kourtney and Travis as a blended family with their kids.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
This photo was shared by Travis Barker's daughter Alabama Luella Barker on Instagram and it captures her and her sister Atiana De La Hoya enjoying a skip trip with Kourtney Kardashian. Alabama has been supportive of Kourtney and Travis' romance from the start and even left sweet comments on their loved up posts.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Alabama Luella Barker
If there's one place that Kourtney and Travis truly enjoyed visiting since they first began their relationship, it has been Disneyland. It's been amazing how the two have also managed to keep their parental duties on top and this photo of their first blended vacation together is beyond cute.
Photo Credit : Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian quickly became close to Travis Barker's kids and even before the couple got engaged, Barker's daughter Alabama referred to Kourtney as her step-mom and it was a sweet way of welcoming her into the family.
Kourtney Kardashian shared this sweet photo on her Instagram account and it captured Barker bonding with her youngest son Reign Disick over a game of chess. The Blink 182 drummer has managed to get close to Kourtney's kids.
There's nothing like spending Christmas with your family and it was a delight to see the Kardashian and Barker kids come together to celebrate the holiday season. This snap shared by Kourtney with Travis and her blended family is one of their sweetest clicks.
