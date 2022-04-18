Kourtney Kardashian Birthday: 6 best photos of her and Travis Barker's blended family

1 / 6

Kourtney and Travis' blended family on the red carpet

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are one of the sweetest couples today and their PDA-filled romance has left everyone swooning over them. After being friends for years, the couple recently realised their feelings for one another and after getting engaged in October last year, the duo also eloped for a Las Vegas wedding recently. Kourtney and Travis are known as for being not only successful professionals in their careers but are also doting parents to their kids from their past relationships. While Kourtney is a mother of three, Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, Barker is also a parent to two kids, Alabama and Landon Barker from his past marriage. What's special about their relationship though is how well the duo has managed to blend their families amid their relationship. From taking vacations together to celebrating all the milestone moments and festivals together, the Kardashian and Barker kids have bonded well thanks to the efforts put in by Kourtney and Travis. On the occasion of her 43rd birthday, we take a look at some of the sweetest photos of Kourtney and Travis as a blended family with their kids.

Photo Credit : Getty Images