Ananya Panday nailed her look in a red saree at the Diwali bash

Krishan Kumar Dua--the owner of the largest music-producing company in India, T-Series, is holding a massive Diwali bash at a grand scale today wherein we have spotted several celebrities in attendance. You name him or her, and you will spot him or his close friend or relative in attendance. The party is being held in south Bombay. While several celebs like Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao to name a few have already arrived at the bash, the latest entrant at the party is Ananya Panday. Today, Ananya Panday was seen wearing a sizzling red-coloured saree and we are completely loving her new look.