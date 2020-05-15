Advertisement
Krishna Shroff & Eban Hyams: From first meeting to wedding plans; All you need to know about their love story

Krishna Shroff & Eban Hyams' pictures have already won your hearts and today we have these interesting things revealed by both the celebrities about their love story and how it all started.
18969 reads Mumbai Updated: May 15, 2020 07:41 pm
  • 1 / 10
    Everything you need to know about Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams' lovestory

    Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff and Australian Basketball player Eban Hyams' love for each other never fails to surprise us. The two have been quite open about their relationship and the same is evident from their social media profiles. In November 2018, Krishna Shroff, daughter of actor Jackie and Ayesha Shroff from Bollywood, launched her MMA training center named MMA Matrix. Just like her brother and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, Krishna is a fitness enthusiast who has been trained in several forms of martial arts. To mark their first meeting's one year anniversary, Krishna Shroff and her boyfriend Eban Hyams went live on Instagram and at the start of the stream, Eban said, "This is like our anniversary in a way. We just want to celebrate with you guys. Cheers to you, babe. Cheers to us."Eban continued interacting with his fans after a long time and he shared some details about his relationship with Krishna as well. One of his fans even asked the Australian sportsperson if they were married to each other, Eban said “If we were, we would be wearing a ring, right? But it’s definitely on the cards.” The two lovebirds have surely won hearts all over the nation with their love for each other. Actress Disha Patani who is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff is also a fan of the couple's cute posts and if often seen commenting on their pictures and videos. Eban and Krishna's millennial love story will win your heart. Read on to know more.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    How they first met

    The two love birds met on the 12th of May, 2019 for the first time at Soho House in Mumbai.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Krishna Shroff instantly had a crush on him

    Krishna Shroff revealed how she instantly vibed with Eban in the first meet itself. In an interview with Spotboye, she shared"He is very attractive, really my type"

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    The first move

    Krishna shared how it was Eban who shared his feelings for her first.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Millennium moves

    Krishna had asked Eban to take her number from his friend. “I told him to take my number from his friend.” And was it Eban who made the first call, to which Krishna answered and denied, “No, he sent me a text first. As he is a pro-athlete and fitness is a big part of his life, he reached out to me to check out his gym. Hence, our conversation was easy and really good.”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    How both of them were so comfortable with each other

    She said, "I didn't have to really think about it, it came very easily." when asked about her reaction to Eban's proposal for a relationship.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    When their families got to know about their relationship

    Both Jackie and Ayesha Shroff got to know about their daughter's relationship through social media. Jackie got to know about their relationship through media.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Making things official

    Both the celebs made their love official in September 2019 on the social media platform Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Their common interest and love for fitness

    Both the celebs have a common interest in sports and fitness and they also love traveling. One of the first things which binded the two together were these common things.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Wedding plans on the way

    The duo has not shared a date yet, but Eban did reveal on his Instagram live that wedding plans are definitely on cards.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Comments

Anonymous

Krishna is way ahead of her times and quite uncomfortably forward for appetite of Indian audience n public. Best wishes to her for a great future.

