Krishna Shroff & Eban Hyams: From first meeting to wedding plans; All you need to know about their love story

Everything you need to know about Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams' lovestory

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff and Australian Basketball player Eban Hyams' love for each other never fails to surprise us. The two have been quite open about their relationship and the same is evident from their social media profiles. In November 2018, Krishna Shroff, daughter of actor Jackie and Ayesha Shroff from Bollywood, launched her MMA training center named MMA Matrix. Just like her brother and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, Krishna is a fitness enthusiast who has been trained in several forms of martial arts. To mark their first meeting's one year anniversary, Krishna Shroff and her boyfriend Eban Hyams went live on Instagram and at the start of the stream, Eban said, "This is like our anniversary in a way. We just want to celebrate with you guys. Cheers to you, babe. Cheers to us."Eban continued interacting with his fans after a long time and he shared some details about his relationship with Krishna as well. One of his fans even asked the Australian sportsperson if they were married to each other, Eban said “If we were, we would be wearing a ring, right? But it’s definitely on the cards.” The two lovebirds have surely won hearts all over the nation with their love for each other. Actress Disha Patani who is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff is also a fan of the couple's cute posts and if often seen commenting on their pictures and videos. Eban and Krishna's millennial love story will win your heart. Read on to know more.

Photo Credit : Instagram