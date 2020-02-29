Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna and her beau Eban Hyams' romantic moments are all things love; Check out

1 / 6

Krishna Shroff and her beau Eban Hyams' romantic moments

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna is one of the popular star kids of Bollywood. She is often papped in the city with Tiger and Disha Patani with whom she shares an amazing bond. Krishna is smart, talented and gorgeous. She has no interest in joining Bollywood. During an interaction, Krishna revealed that when it comes to acting, she has always been clear from the beginning that it's not something that intrigues her. "I am not the one to face the camera," she added. Other than that, she also creates buzz due to her personal life. Anyone who follows her on social media knows that she is dating basketball player Eban Hyams. The couple keeps posting romantic photos on Instagram. The romantic photos prove they are madly and deeply in love with each other. As they continue to give major relationship goals, check out their romantic moments.

Photo Credit : Instagram