Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna and her beau Eban Hyams' romantic moments are all things love; Check out

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna is one of the popular star kids of Bollywood. She is often in the news due to her personal life. Krishna is dating a basketball player Eban Hyams. Check out their romantic photos!
1303 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Krishna Shroff and her beau Eban Hyams' romantic moments

    Krishna Shroff and her beau Eban Hyams' romantic moments

    Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna is one of the popular star kids of Bollywood. She is often papped in the city with Tiger and Disha Patani with whom she shares an amazing bond. Krishna is smart, talented and gorgeous. She has no interest in joining Bollywood. During an interaction, Krishna revealed that when it comes to acting, she has always been clear from the beginning that it's not something that intrigues her. "I am not the one to face the camera," she added. Other than that, she also creates buzz due to her personal life. Anyone who follows her on social media knows that she is dating basketball player Eban Hyams. The couple keeps posting romantic photos on Instagram. The romantic photos prove they are madly and deeply in love with each other. As they continue to give major relationship goals, check out their romantic moments.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Too cute for words

    Too cute for words

    This pic of the couple screams love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Selfie goals

    Selfie goals

    The couple's selfie game is always on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Could they be more perfect?

    Could they be more perfect?

    This romantic selfie of the couple speaks volumes about their love for each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Love is in the air

    Love is in the air

    The couple is deeply and madly in love with each other.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    All things love

    All things love

    We can't take our eyes off the couple's romantic selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

