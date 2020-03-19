Home
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna is a tattoo maniac and here's all you need to know about her ink; See PICS

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood. Check out her amazing collection of tattoos which will leave you stunned.
3837 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    Krishna Shroff's amazing collection of tattoos

    Krishna Shroff's amazing collection of tattoos

    Krishna Shroff is one of the most popular and well known star kids in the Industry. She is really active on social media and keeps posting some of her most scintillating pictures. Her social media also speaks volumes of the love between her and beau Eban Hyams. Just like her brother Tiger Shroff, Krishna is also a fitness freak and posts many workout videos. However, unlike her brother Tiger and father Jackie Shroff, she is not interested in acting. In an interview with a leading daily, she revealed, "When it comes to acting, I have always been clear from the beginning that it's not something that intrigues me. I am not the one to face the camera... I am a very private person," The star kid is extremely intelligent, gorgeous and stunning and her social media feed approves of that. Speaking of which, check out her collection of amazing tattoos which will leave you speechless.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Fairy godmother

    Fairy godmother

    There is a tattoo of a fairy godmother on her hand which symbolises protection and guidance.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Gorgeous and how!

    Gorgeous and how!

    The star kid has colourful flowers tattooed on her waist which look way too beautiful. This picture also shares a glimpse of her amazing collection of stars tattooed on her wrist.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Selfie goals

    Selfie goals

    This gorgeous waist tattoo is all things love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Will leave you speechless

    Will leave you speechless

    Krishna Shroff is one hell of a stunner and this collection of tattoos is absolutely mind blowing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    A star in all rights

    A star in all rights

    The social media sensation enjoys a following of around 598K on social media. Also, we cannot miss this click as she flaunts her terrific star tattoos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

