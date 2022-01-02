Dax Shepard Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the star with Kristen Bell that prove they are Hollywood's goofiest couple

1 / 6

Happy Birthday, Dax Shepard

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are one of Hollywood's most celebrated couples. The stars have been together for 11 years, and have been married for 7 years now. Fans might not be aware of this, but Bell and Shepard had a courthouse wedding on October 17, 2013. The two had previously met at a dinner party in 2007. The duo shares two adorable children Lincoln Bell Shepard and Delta Bell Shepard, however, they have been very careful of not revealing their kids' faces in public. The couple has also urged their fans and the paparazzi to give their children privacy. In an interview with Harry Connick Jr, Kristen had once noted, via Brides, "When we first met, we fell madly in love and I love the dramatic exit. There is nothing I crave more...We'd get in a fight because we'd fight a lot, and I'd yell something and then slam the bedroom door, then I'd slam the front door, then I'd get in my car and then I'd skid out the driveway and I would sit around the corner in my car and it felt so good and I realized how incredibly toxic it was only after he pointed it out." On Shepard's 47th birthday, we take a look at some of their sweetest selfies with each other.

Photo Credit : Kristen Bell Instagram