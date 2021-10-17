Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Anniversary: 6 PHOTOS of the couple that capture their sweet romance

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are without a doubt one of the coolest Hollywood couples. The duo not only shares crackling chemistry and an amazing bond together but also makes one of the sweetest families with their kids, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6. Kristen and Dax's love story is one of the cutest too. It wasn't an instant connection for Kristen and Dax who met at a dinner party but soon got close and started dating in 2007. Their relationship has seen several ups and downs and the couple even broke things off after getting engaged, only to come together again in 2009. Since the couple has been an advocate for equality, Shepard and Bell didn't officially get married until same-sex marriage was legalized in California and soon enough on October 17, 2013, the couple got married. Over the years, the duo has been by each other's side through thick and thin. As for their red carpet appearances, their love is evident and hence to celebrate their wedding anniversary, we take a look at some of their cutest photos together. This photo of Dax and Kristen is beyond adorable as he plants a kiss on cheek and is our absolute favourite.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
This photo captures one of best elements of Dax and Kristen's relationship and that is their ability to make each other laugh. The couple is known to troll each other in the most fun ways.
While attending the 2015 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Santa Monica, Kristen and Dax shared one of the best red carpet moments as they adorably kissed each other. This loved-up moment certainly sells true love.
In this hilarious snap, we love how Dax is trying to imitate Kristen's red carpet pose as she flaunts her back at the paparazzi.
In this photo, Kristen and Dax can be seen sweetly holding hands as they enter the red carpet. The couple looks sharply dressed and adorably in love in this photo.
In another one of our absolute favourite photos, Kristen and Dax can be seen looking at each other in the sweet way possible. This photo of the duo is from The Judge premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2014.