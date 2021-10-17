Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Anniversary: 6 PHOTOS of the couple that capture their sweet romance

1 / 6

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's romantic moment

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are without a doubt one of the coolest Hollywood couples. The duo not only shares crackling chemistry and an amazing bond together but also makes one of the sweetest families with their kids, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6. Kristen and Dax's love story is one of the cutest too. It wasn't an instant connection for Kristen and Dax who met at a dinner party but soon got close and started dating in 2007. Their relationship has seen several ups and downs and the couple even broke things off after getting engaged, only to come together again in 2009. Since the couple has been an advocate for equality, Shepard and Bell didn't officially get married until same-sex marriage was legalized in California and soon enough on October 17, 2013, the couple got married. Over the years, the duo has been by each other's side through thick and thin. As for their red carpet appearances, their love is evident and hence to celebrate their wedding anniversary, we take a look at some of their cutest photos together. This photo of Dax and Kristen is beyond adorable as he plants a kiss on cheek and is our absolute favourite.

Photo Credit : Getty Images