From Kristen Stewart to Jesse Plemons; 6 actors getting their first Oscar nominations this year

The 94th Academy Awards are just a few days away. When the nominations were out, there were a few nice surprises—The Worst Person in the World in Best Original Screenplay, Drive My Car in Best Picture—and a few startling snubs—Lady Gaga!—but the 2022 class of nominees is deserving and varied. As is customary, there is a wealth of information available on this year's candidates. While die-hard Oscar fans who follow award season obsessively may already be aware of the 2022 nominees, casual viewers may be unaware of the stars who are being nominated for the first time. Scroll to know top 6 stars who are getting nominated for the first time.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Playing the part of the late Princess Diana is no easy feat. In her 2021 film Spencer, Kristen Stewart shines light on a side of the princess few ever saw, her humanity. Stewart earned the nomination for Best Actress.
Jessie Buckley has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her candid role as Leda in The Lost Daughter. In the actress' own words, she expresses how she surrendered herself to the role, wanting nothing but to bring Elena Ferrante’s character to life.
It’s no surprise that Jesse Plemons was nominated for Best Supporting Actor because of his role in The Power of the Dog. Staring as George Burbank, the loving fiancé, Plemons and Dunst play a loving and compassionate couple threatened by looming outside forces.
Kirsten Dunst was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in The Power of the Dog for her role as widow and mother Rose Gordon. This western-style drama follows a woman and her kid as they deal with a nasty in-law brother.
Ariana DeBose was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. This is the first time two performers of colour have been nominated for the same role since Rita Moreno was nominated for the part in the 1961 adaption.
The Power of the Dog has received a total of 12 nominations at this year's Academy Awards event. Peter, a young guy who wants to see his mother happy again, was played by Kodi Smit-McPhee, who brought his A-game. He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance.