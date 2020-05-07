Advertisement
Former couple Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's romantic red carpet moments are worth your attention

As Twilight Midnight Sun is all set to release this August, we couldn't help but miss the leading pair and former couple of the Twilight series, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. Have a look at these pictures of the couple taken at various events.
7457 reads Mumbai Updated: May 7, 2020 04:07 pm
  • 1 / 15
    Check out these adorable pictures of the lead pair of Twilight saga

    In 2008 Stephanie Meyer shared that she will no longer be writing or continuing the Twilight novel because of an online manuscript leak. But recently, the author revealed in a video broadcast on Good Morning America that she would launch Twilight Midnight Sun on August 4th this year. The new novel is based on Edward's (the male protagonist) narrative and will be written from his point of view. Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's reel and the real-life story was a hit amongst the fans of the show. Their highly speculated love life, in reality, was a turning point for the viewers of the series. They met on the set of Twilight in 2008 and after that, there was no turning back for the two were one of the most loved celeb couples all around the world. But in 2012, the two called their relationship off when Kristen was seen being cozy with Rupert Sanders who was a married and director of her movie Snow White and the Hunstman. It will be interesting to see the two on screen again if the latest Twilight book gets remade into a movie like its other books. We have a collection of Kristen Steward and Robert Pattinson's most adorable moments captured in the camera. Have a look

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 2 / 15
    Catching all the attention with this one

    When you can't take your eyes off each other.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 3 / 15
    Unmissable moments

    Aren't these two just adorable?

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 4 / 15
    Celebrating one moment at a time

    Robert kisses his leading lady and partner, Kristen on stage.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 5 / 15
    Some romantic whispers

    Look how lovely these two are looking in their outfits.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 6 / 15
    You cannot miss Ryan Reynolds reaction in this photo

    Ryan stares at these two celebs who just can't take eyes off each other.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 7 / 15
    When Robert couldn't stop beaming

    With the love of your life right next to you who can?

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 8 / 15
    Kristen's cute little actions

    They looked so much in love in these pictures.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 9 / 15
    Slaying at red carpet yet again

    These two just made a really good looking couple.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 10 / 15
    Twinning with Bae

    When the matched their outfits for an event and internet lost its calm.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 11 / 15
    Hand in hand with love

    Robert having a private conversation with the actress.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 12 / 15
    Never missing a moment to pamper her

    Isn't this gesture just beautiful?

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 13 / 15
    When your boyfriend cant stop being funny

    Kristen and Robert's fun banter on stage is just so cute.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 14 / 15
    When she has all your attention

    Robert deeply engrossed to Kristen's conversations here.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 15 / 15
    The way they made each other smile

    We would love to witness the two of them again on screen yet again in the Twilight series.

    Photo Credit : getty images

