Former couple Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's romantic red carpet moments are worth your attention

Check out these adorable pictures of the lead pair of Twilight saga

In 2008 Stephanie Meyer shared that she will no longer be writing or continuing the Twilight novel because of an online manuscript leak. But recently, the author revealed in a video broadcast on Good Morning America that she would launch Twilight Midnight Sun on August 4th this year. The new novel is based on Edward's (the male protagonist) narrative and will be written from his point of view. Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's reel and the real-life story was a hit amongst the fans of the show. Their highly speculated love life, in reality, was a turning point for the viewers of the series. They met on the set of Twilight in 2008 and after that, there was no turning back for the two were one of the most loved celeb couples all around the world. But in 2012, the two called their relationship off when Kristen was seen being cozy with Rupert Sanders who was a married and director of her movie Snow White and the Hunstman. It will be interesting to see the two on screen again if the latest Twilight book gets remade into a movie like its other books. We have a collection of Kristen Steward and Robert Pattinson's most adorable moments captured in the camera. Have a look

Photo Credit : getty images