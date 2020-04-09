Share your Lockdown Story
Happy Birthday Kristen Stewart: Check out these PHOTOS where the actress pulled of some of the best hairstyles

As the beautiful and talented actress of "Twilight" fame turns 30, check out the coolest hairstyles she tried on various events.
5720 reads Mumbai Updated: April 9, 2020 08:00 am
  • 1 / 9
    Check out these amazing hairstyles of Twilight fame actress Kristen Stewart

    Kristen Stewart turns 30 today and as the actress would probably celebrate this birthday in quarantine. We cannot forget her inspiring journey as an actress. The actress once quoted about her memory as a child that " I had to act in a school play when I was about ten years old. I really didn't want to do it. But everyone had to do it so I didn't have a choice. A talent agent came and watched it and later gave me some work. It's funny because I'd always known that I wanted a movie career. I just didn't think that I would be in the movies." Kristen hails from a family of entertainers, her father John Stewart, is a stage manager and television producer who has worked for Fox and on the Comedy Central show. Her mother, Jules Mann-Stewart, on the other hand, is a script supervisor and also directed the 2012 film K-11. Stewart always thought that she would become a director. She recalled, "I never wanted to be the center of attention—I wasn't that 'I want to be famous, I want to be an actor' kid. I never sought out acting, but I always practiced my autograph because I love pens. I'd write my name on everything." Her first acting debut was that of a non-speaking character in Disney channel's The Thirteenth Year. After this, she appeared in quite a few movies with minor roles. She also acted in the movie Zathura: A Space Adventure where she played the role of an irresponsible elder sister to two younger brothers. The turning point in her career came in the year 2008 when she played the role of the main character Isabella "Bella" Swan in the film Twilight, based on Stephenie Meyer's bestselling vampire romance novel of the same name. The sizzling chemistry of the actress with the male lead Robert Pattinson made it an instant hit and Bella Swan was a name known worldwide thanks to Kristen. Not many days later, the two leads of the movie actually started dating and due to the tremendous success of the movie, franchises based on the book were yet again announced. " I'm really proud of Twilight. I think it's a good movie. It was hard to do, and I think it turned out pretty good. But I don't take much credit for it. So when you show up at these places, and there's literally like a thousand girls and they're all screaming your name, you're like, why? You don't feel like you deserve it. Masses of girls identified with Bella in a really profound way, for want of a better word. The connection that I've seen people have - I've seen it physically. It's the characters they're flipping for." Post the Twilight series, the actress called off her relationship with the leading actor Robert Pattinson crushing hearts of millions of fans all across the globe. The actress was last seen in the movie Charlies Angels opposite Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska. The actress' powerful statements about movies have caught a lot of attention and made headlines just like her impeccable fashion statements. But what fans really love are her bold hairstyles, the actress who was loved for her role in Twilight series portrayed the role of a brunette naive young girl so perfectly that her bold short hairstyles took everybody by surprise. Today we have some of the best hairstyles the actress sported at various red carpet events. Check them out

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 2 / 9
    The classic brunette

    The actress's erotic features of dark brown hair and green eyes gave her a look of natural beauty that makes other women envious.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 3 / 9
    The main girl in natural black

    The actress goes all-natural with her black wavy hairstyle.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 4 / 9
    Mohawk Hairstyle

    The actress pulls off a stunning hairdo similar to the ones sported by A-Listers like David Beckham with a blonde highlight at the top.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 5 / 9
    Botched blond hair

    Steward's botched blond hair color with roots left natural is all the proof we need to know that she can turn any hairstyle into a true rockstar look.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 6 / 9
    The Side Slick

    Slicing back the smaller half of her hair with gel and blow-drying the remainder to the side to create a master piece with her hair.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 7 / 9
    Platinum blonde locks

    Love these back and sides of this bleached blond curly hairstyle mixed with every bit of glamour with natural hair near the roots.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 8 / 9
    Well this hairstyle literally screams DRAMA

    Kristen Stewart gets all the star points for pulling off this part Blonde, part caramel, and all fabulous hairstyle. Her sides are slicked back close to the head while the top is left long enough to curl and style back.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 9 / 9
    The extremely bold supercuts

    Even men would refrain from this hairdo which the diva carried with much grace and confidence.

    Photo Credit : getty images

