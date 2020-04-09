/
/
/
Happy Birthday Kristen Stewart: Check out these PHOTOS where the actress pulled of some of the best hairstyles
Happy Birthday Kristen Stewart: Check out these PHOTOS where the actress pulled of some of the best hairstyles
As the beautiful and talented actress of "Twilight" fame turns 30, check out the coolest hairstyles she tried on various events.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
5720 reads
Mumbai
Updated: April 9, 2020 08:00 am
-
1 / 9
-
2 / 9
-
3 / 9
-
4 / 9
-
5 / 9
-
6 / 9
-
7 / 9
-
8 / 9
-
9 / 9
Add new comment