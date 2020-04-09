Happy Birthday Kristen Stewart: Check out these PHOTOS where the actress pulled of some of the best hairstyles

1 / 9

Check out these amazing hairstyles of Twilight fame actress Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart turns 30 today and as the actress would probably celebrate this birthday in quarantine. We cannot forget her inspiring journey as an actress. The actress once quoted about her memory as a child that " I had to act in a school play when I was about ten years old. I really didn't want to do it. But everyone had to do it so I didn't have a choice. A talent agent came and watched it and later gave me some work. It's funny because I'd always known that I wanted a movie career. I just didn't think that I would be in the movies." Kristen hails from a family of entertainers, her father John Stewart, is a stage manager and television producer who has worked for Fox and on the Comedy Central show. Her mother, Jules Mann-Stewart, on the other hand, is a script supervisor and also directed the 2012 film K-11. Stewart always thought that she would become a director. She recalled, "I never wanted to be the center of attention—I wasn't that 'I want to be famous, I want to be an actor' kid. I never sought out acting, but I always practiced my autograph because I love pens. I'd write my name on everything." Her first acting debut was that of a non-speaking character in Disney channel's The Thirteenth Year. After this, she appeared in quite a few movies with minor roles. She also acted in the movie Zathura: A Space Adventure where she played the role of an irresponsible elder sister to two younger brothers. The turning point in her career came in the year 2008 when she played the role of the main character Isabella "Bella" Swan in the film Twilight, based on Stephenie Meyer's bestselling vampire romance novel of the same name. The sizzling chemistry of the actress with the male lead Robert Pattinson made it an instant hit and Bella Swan was a name known worldwide thanks to Kristen. Not many days later, the two leads of the movie actually started dating and due to the tremendous success of the movie, franchises based on the book were yet again announced. " I'm really proud of Twilight. I think it's a good movie. It was hard to do, and I think it turned out pretty good. But I don't take much credit for it. So when you show up at these places, and there's literally like a thousand girls and they're all screaming your name, you're like, why? You don't feel like you deserve it. Masses of girls identified with Bella in a really profound way, for want of a better word. The connection that I've seen people have - I've seen it physically. It's the characters they're flipping for." Post the Twilight series, the actress called off her relationship with the leading actor Robert Pattinson crushing hearts of millions of fans all across the globe. The actress was last seen in the movie Charlies Angels opposite Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska. The actress' powerful statements about movies have caught a lot of attention and made headlines just like her impeccable fashion statements. But what fans really love are her bold hairstyles, the actress who was loved for her role in Twilight series portrayed the role of a brunette naive young girl so perfectly that her bold short hairstyles took everybody by surprise. Today we have some of the best hairstyles the actress sported at various red carpet events. Check them out

