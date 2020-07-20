When Kristen Stewart BROKE an important rule at the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival; See Throwback Photos

1 / 8

Check out which rule did Kristen Stewart break at Cannes 2018

Kristen Stewart is all set to star as Princess Diana in the upcoming movie Spencer. The movie will be directed by Pablo Larraín. Shooting for the same is set to begin in early 2021. Larraín has earlier directed "Jackie" and "Neruda," shared in an interview how Spencer would focus on fairytale gone upside down. Kristen Stewart turned 30 on April 9, 2020, and girlfriend Dylan Meyer shared a rare, romantic post wishing her "absolute favourite person" on her special day with an adorable picture of the two.Kristen's first acting debut was that of a non-speaking character in Disney channel's The Thirteenth Year. After that, she appeared in quite a few movies with minor roles. She also acted in the movie Zathura: A Space Adventure in which she played the role of an irresponsible elder sister to two younger brothers. The turning point in her career came in the year 2008 when she played the role of the main character Isabella "Bella" Swan in the film Twilight based on Stephenie Meyer's best-selling vampire romance novel of the same name. The sizzling chemistry of the actress with the male lead Robert Pattinson made it an instant hit and Bella Swan was a name known worldwide thanks to Kristen. The actress was last seen in the movie Charlies Angels opposite Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. The actress' powerful statements about movies have caught a lot of attention and made headlines just like her impeccable fashion statements. Today we have pictures from her 2018 Cannes film festival where she pulled off a tall act by breaking an important rule and made headlines.

Photo Credit : getty images