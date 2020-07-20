Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Kristen Stewart
/
When Kristen Stewart BROKE an important rule at the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival; See Throwback Photos

When Kristen Stewart BROKE an important rule at the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival; See Throwback Photos

Kristen Stewart is known for her talent and bold nature. Today take a look at the Spencer actress' dauntless act at Cannes Red Carpet 2018 against a rule.
2100 reads Mumbai Updated: July 20, 2020 12:34 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Check out which rule did Kristen Stewart break at Cannes 2018

    Check out which rule did Kristen Stewart break at Cannes 2018

    Kristen Stewart is all set to star as Princess Diana in the upcoming movie Spencer. The movie will be directed by Pablo Larraín. Shooting for the same is set to begin in early 2021. Larraín has earlier directed "Jackie" and "Neruda," shared in an interview how Spencer would focus on fairytale gone upside down. Kristen Stewart turned 30 on April 9, 2020, and girlfriend Dylan Meyer shared a rare, romantic post wishing her "absolute favourite person" on her special day with an adorable picture of the two.Kristen's first acting debut was that of a non-speaking character in Disney channel's The Thirteenth Year. After that, she appeared in quite a few movies with minor roles. She also acted in the movie Zathura: A Space Adventure in which she played the role of an irresponsible elder sister to two younger brothers. The turning point in her career came in the year 2008 when she played the role of the main character Isabella "Bella" Swan in the film Twilight based on Stephenie Meyer's best-selling vampire romance novel of the same name. The sizzling chemistry of the actress with the male lead Robert Pattinson made it an instant hit and Bella Swan was a name known worldwide thanks to Kristen. The actress was last seen in the movie Charlies Angels opposite Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. The actress' powerful statements about movies have caught a lot of attention and made headlines just like her impeccable fashion statements. Today we have pictures from her 2018 Cannes film festival where she pulled off a tall act by breaking an important rule and made headlines.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 2 / 8
    Stewart striking appearance

    Stewart striking appearance

    The Twilight star opted for a silver mini dress with sparkling embellishment.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 3 / 8
    The Chanel look

    The Chanel look

    The actress opted for a Chanel Haute Couture dress for the event.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 4 / 8
    Her tall act

    Her tall act

    “If you’re not asking guys to wear heels and a dress, you can’t ask me either.” the actress shared in one of her interviews.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 5 / 8
    The infamous rule

    The infamous rule

    Cannes film festival reportedly has a heels only rule for female actors on the red carpet.

    Photo Credit : getty images

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Walking bare foot

    Walking bare foot

    The actress and jury member arrived at the BlacKkKlansman screening wearing an embellished Chanel minidress and Christian Louboutin heels and her act of removing her heels was following by her carrying her heels in her hands and walking barefoot.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 7 / 8
    Social media applauded her

    Social media applauded her

    The actress received love and appreciation for removing her heels and how she stood for the discomfort of high heels every actress suffered at the red carpet.

    Photo Credit : getty images

  • 8 / 8
    Despite not wearing heels, she stood taller than the rest

    Despite not wearing heels, she stood taller than the rest

    The actress stood against the unspoken flat-shoe ban when she kicked off her designer heels and carried them up the stairs but her act was a winner for millions and she rather stood taller than others with her bold act.

    Photo Credit : getty images

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement