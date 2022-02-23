Kristin Davis Birthday: 6 best performances of the actress that you can't miss

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Kristin Davis

Kristin Davis is best known for her role as Charlotte York Goldenblatt on HBO's comedy-drama series 'Sex and the City,' for which she received several honours and nominations. She made her film debut in 1987 with the comic horror film 'Doom Asylum.' The film was released on DVD and garnered a tepid reception from reviewers. Kristin also appeared in her debut television series, 'General Hospital,' a daytime soap opera, in 1991. She appeared in 22 episodes of the programme. She also appeared in the television film 'N.Y.P.D. Mounted that year. On her 57th birthday today, let's take a look back at her 6 best performances which you shouldn't miss.

Photo Credit : Getty Images