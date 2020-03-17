Coronavirus outbreak: Kristofer Hivju, Idris Elba and other celebs who have been tested positive for COVID 19

1 / 9

Celebs tested positive for COVID 19

Coronavirus is a raging pandemic going on in the world right now. From stepping out in masks to posting about it on their social media, celebs are doing their best to spread the safety message amongst their followers. The star couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had taken to their social media to announce that they had been tested positive for the virus. Fortunately, they have been treated at a hospital in Queensland and have been released. They are now in self-quarantine at their home. We hope for their quick recovery. However, despite of taking the required measures, many of our favourite celebs have been infected with the virus and are currently undergoing a treatment. Check out the list complete list of celebs infected by the pandemic.

Photo Credit : Getty