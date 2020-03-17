/
Coronavirus outbreak: Kristofer Hivju, Idris Elba and other celebs who have been tested positive for COVID 19
March 17, 2020
1 / 9
Celebs tested positive for COVID 19
Coronavirus is a raging pandemic going on in the world right now. From stepping out in masks to posting about it on their social media, celebs are doing their best to spread the safety message amongst their followers. The star couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson had taken to their social media to announce that they had been tested positive for the virus. Fortunately, they have been treated at a hospital in Queensland and have been released. They are now in self-quarantine at their home. We hope for their quick recovery. However, despite of taking the required measures, many of our favourite celebs have been infected with the virus and are currently undergoing a treatment. Check out the list complete list of celebs infected by the pandemic.
Photo Credit : Getty
2 / 9
Idris Elba
The English actor, known for his many roles in The Wire, One series Luther and Nelson Mandela in the biographical film Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom took to social media to announce that he has been tested positive for the epidemic. "This morning I tested positive for COVID 19," he captioned a video on Twitter.
Photo Credit : Getty
3 / 9
Rudy Gobert
NBA player Rudy Gobert tweeted last week saying that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He has since then shared his progress on the official NBA Twitter account, saying he is feeling a little better every day.
Photo Credit : Getty
4 / 9
Donovan Mitchell
Utah Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell has also tested positive. In an interview with Good Morning America on Monday, Mitchell said he is asymptomatic. He added, "I think that's the scariest part about the virus—you may seem fine, be fine, and you never know who you may be talking to, who they're going home to."
Photo Credit : Getty
5 / 9
Callum Hudson-Odoi
The Chelsea soccer team player tested positive for COVID-19 last week. "As you may be aware I had the virus for the last couple of days, which I have recovered from," he said in a video that he posted on Twitter on March 13.
Photo Credit : Getty
6 / 9
Kristofer Hivju
In a post made to Instagram on Monday, Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju, said he tested positive for COVID-19. "We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold," he wrote."There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading," he added.
Photo Credit : Getty
7 / 9
Sophie Trudeau
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus after returning from a trip to London, a statement from the PM's office says.
Photo Credit : Getty
8 / 9
Olga Kurylenko
Kurylenko, who played Camille Montes in 2008's Quantum of Solace, shared a photo of her balcony, writing, "Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus." She added that she's "actually been ill for almost a week now," noting that she's mainly suffering from "fever and fatigue."
Photo Credit : Getty
9 / 9
Janet Broderick
Matthew Broderick's sister is being treated after her parish announced on March 11 that she was diagnosed with the virus.
Photo Credit : Getty
