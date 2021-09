1 / 5

Looks that can kill

Krithi Shetty is a young and rising actress in Tollywood. She started modelling at a very young age and also acted in a few television advertisements. She made her debut in Tollywood with film Uppena and showed her acting prowess which was well received by the audience. Krithi Shetty has managed to grab all the attention in the film industry with her debut film. The actress mesmerized the audience with her cute looks, bubbly smile and supremely solid acting prowess. With just one, Krithi not only managed to catch the attention of filmmakers but also audiences. while the actress has a bunch of movies lined up, she is also enjoying a huge fan following on social media. The young beauty has a vivacious smile that can brighten the entire room. Her cute looks, big and beautiful eyes will surely make you fall in love. Krithi is as cute as a button in every outfit, especially in traditional wear, where she goes top-notch will her styling. As Krithi celebrates her birthday, here are pictures of the birthday girl that define beauty.

Photo Credit : Krithi Shetty Instagram